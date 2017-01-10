Featured Multimedia

Robert Selby, a legally blind 54-year-old man from Hazelwood, Missouri, has retinitis pigmentosa, or RP — a rare, inherited condition that progressively robs sight, leading to blindness or near-total blindness. But with the help of an artificial retina called the Argus II, which was implanted in his left eye in late October at UIC and turned on Nov. 16, he hopes to be able to get around more independently and safely.

