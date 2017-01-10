Advanced Search

Top Stories

Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in front of the Chicago skyline. After Daley died on Dec. 20, 1976 his family donated his papers to the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Classes explore Richard J. Daley legacy

Series inspired by library collection scheduled to begin in spring

Rendering of red blood cells

Is there more to red blood cell production than we think?

Researchers studied DNA in sickle cell patients to find out

Amin Salehi-Khojin, asst professor of mechanical engineering. Photo: Roberta Dupuis-Devlin/UIC Photo Services

UIC inventor named one of 100 leading global thinkers

Salehi-Khojin cited among 7 'Innovators' by Foreign Policy

Pollution; middle class African American communities

Studies examine racial bias

Stereotypes apply to perceptions of physical spaces associated with African Americans

Open page of sheet music

Medicine and music programs to host benefit concert

Internationally renowned guest conductor takes the podium

  • Social Science & Education

    Classes explore Richard J. Daley legacy

  • Health & Medicine

    Is there more to red blood cell production than we think?

  • Campus News & Student Life

    UIC inventor named one of 100 leading global thinkers

  • Social Science & Education

    Studies examine racial bias

  • Arts & Humanities

    Medicine and music programs to host benefit concert

UIC In The News

Facebook Twitter YouTube Flickr rss LinkedIn Tumblr Instagram More
 

© Copyright 2016 The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois