view of graduates' hats, one reading "thanks mom and dad"

Congrats, grads!

More than 1,200 undergraduate, 933 graduate students receive degrees

Pilsen clinic ribbon cutting

Celebrating new Pilsen clinic

UI Health hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony at community-based clinic

Amin Salehi-Khojin

UIC inventor named among 100 leading global thinkers

Amin Salehi-Khojin developed 'artificial leaf' solar cell

Chancellor Michael Amiridis

To our graduates

UIC Chancellor congratulates students on momentous accomplishment

(left to right) Andrew Lobban, David De La O and Elmer Hernandez

MLK Day of Service

Sign up to give back to community

commencement speakers
Campus

December commencement

By Francisca Corona / December 6

Airline exec, global affairs council leader to speak at ceremonies

Ania Jaworska is a visiting assistant professor in the School of Architecture at UIC.
Faculty

Architect among finalists in Museum of Modern Art competition

By Carlos Sadovi / December 6

Ania Jaworska in the running for MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program

pexels-photo-46274
Campus

Four goals for winter break

By Bernie Williams / December 8

No. 3: Keep promise to read 10 novels

UIC athletes wearing graduation caps and gowns
Flames Athletics

Flames excel in NCAA graduation report

By Laura White / November 29

Graduation rate of 82 percent ties for fourth among Horizon League schools

Phi Sigma Sigma sorority members

Winter Involvement Fair

January 10, 2017

Find ways to get involved on campus

