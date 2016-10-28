Advanced Search
15-year War on Terror to be discussed at UIC


October 28, 2016

prisons-policing-securityThe Social Justice Initiative at UIC will kick off its Geographies of Justice Seminar with “The “War on Terror After Fifteen Years: Global National and Local Implications,” a keynote address by Lisa Hajjar of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

WHEN:

Nov. 3
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center East
750 S. Halsted St., Room 605

DETAILS:

Hajjar, an attorney and expert on human rights, international law, torture, war and conflict, will discuss the War on Terror 15 years in. Haggar is the author of “Courting Conflict: The Israeli Military Court System in the West Bank and Gaza.” She is currently working on a book about anti-torture law practice in the United States post-9/11.

Following the keynote, Chicago scholars, artists and activists engaged in work on prisons, policing and security will respond. Participating panelists include:

  • Charlene Carruthers, national director of BYP100
  • Standish Willis, civil rights attorney and human rights activist
  • Bernardine Dohrn, attorney and founder of the Children and Family Justice Center at Northwestern University Law School

The event is free, but online registration is required.

 

