15-year War on Terror to be discussed at UIC

The Social Justice Initiative at UIC will kick off its Geographies of Justice Seminar with “The “War on Terror After Fifteen Years: Global National and Local Implications,” a keynote address by Lisa Hajjar of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

WHEN:

Nov. 3

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center East

750 S. Halsted St., Room 605

DETAILS:

Hajjar, an attorney and expert on human rights, international law, torture, war and conflict, will discuss the War on Terror 15 years in. Haggar is the author of “Courting Conflict: The Israeli Military Court System in the West Bank and Gaza.” She is currently working on a book about anti-torture law practice in the United States post-9/11.

Following the keynote, Chicago scholars, artists and activists engaged in work on prisons, policing and security will respond. Participating panelists include:

Charlene Carruthers, national director of BYP100

Standish Willis, civil rights attorney and human rights activist

Bernardine Dohrn, attorney and founder of the Children and Family Justice Center at Northwestern University Law School

The event is free, but online registration is required.