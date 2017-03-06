Agreement saves spots for City Colleges students in UIC College of Pharmacy

The University of Illinois at Chicago and City Colleges of Chicago have reached an agreement that will guarantee admission of talented CCC students into the UIC College of Pharmacy, one of the nation’s premier pharmacy programs.

Beginning next fall, five places will be reserved each year for qualified students who intend to complete a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Applicants must maintain a full course load at CCC and have at least a 3.5 grade point average, have completed all pre-pharmacy coursework at CCC, and receive at least a “B” in all pre-requisite pharmacy courses.

City Colleges of Chicago is the largest community college system in Illinois and one of the largest in the nation, with 5,500 faculty and staff serving more than 100,000 students annually at seven colleges and six satellite sites across the city. Colleges include Harold Washington; Harry S Truman; Kennedy-King; Malcolm X; Olive-Harvey; Richard J. Daley; and Wilbur Wright.

“Our goal is to train professionals in a wide range of public service disciplines, serving Illinois as the principal educator of health science professionals and as a major healthcare provider to underserved communities,” said UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis. “We have a great relationship with City Colleges and we are excited about this new partnership.”

UIC College of Pharmacy Dean Jerry Bauman said he considers the new agreement to be “a landmark partnership, mutually important to the UIC College of Pharmacy and the City Colleges of Chicago.

“Pharmacy is a wonderful profession and we are committed to improving access for talented students from Chicago to gain admittance to one of the very best colleges of pharmacy in the nation, and eventually join the profession,” Bauman said. “The partnership is congruent with UIC’s undergraduate program’s overall relationship with Chicago’s City Colleges and with Chancellor Amiridis’ commitment to the citizens of this city: The University of Illinois for Chicago.”

The pact was signed today at UIC. This is the fifth partnership that the College of Pharmacy has entered into with other institutions throughout the state. The CCC joins Northern Illinois University, Illinois State University, Western Illinois University and Eastern Illinois University.

“Through this agreement, we are further expanding a strong relationship with UIC, which enables our students to move on to a bachelor’s degree and beyond without all of the debt,” said City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Cheryl L. Hyman. “This partnership will further enhance the programs that we have developed with industry leaders to prepare our students for tens of thousands of jobs coming to our region in the healthcare sector.”

In 2015, UIC and CCC began a collaboration that allows at least 250 Star Scholars who transfer from CCC to UIC with an associate’s degree and at least a 3.0 grade point average to be eligible to receive a $5,000 award over two years.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field of pharmacy is projected to grow 3 percent from 2014 to 2024. Increased demand for prescription medications will lead to more demand for pharmaceutical services. Pharmacists work in pharmacies, including those in grocery and drug stores. They also work in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

To practice, pharmacists must have a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), a four-year professional degree. They must also be licensed, requiring passing two exams.