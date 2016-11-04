Artist to discuss role of art in social activism

An artist whose work is on display in the Gender and Sexuality Center at UIC will discuss the role of art to spotlight issues related to poverty, homelessness, gender and equality.

WHEN:

Nov. 17

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Gender and Sexuality Center

1007 W. Harrison St.

DETAILS:

The Gender and Sexuality Center at UIC is hosting a discussion by artist Sam Kirk, whose exhibit “Pursuit of Happiness” is on display at the Gender and Sexuality Center. Kirk’s discussion will center on what her artwork means to her and the connections between art and activism. She will also discuss how themes of poverty, homelessness, gender, race and equality are dealt with by her art. Her exhibit will be on display until Nov. 18.

The event is free, but online registration is required.