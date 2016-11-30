Audio accommodation available for ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ exhibit

The Gender and Sexuality Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago announces a new accessible feature of audio description for its current Sam Kirk exhibit, “The Pursuit of Happiness,” which runs through Dec. 9.

“We are delighted to be able to make this audio description available to the public,” said Megan Carney, the center’s director. “Sam Kirk’s work is community-focused and powerful, and it’s important to us to make it accessible to as many people as possible.”

Audio description is a method for relaying the visual to those who are blind or low vision. In addition to being able to access the Sound Cloud track online, visitors can borrow an audio device from the center, which also has large print, accessible text available as a handout. Jonathan Kelley, a graduate assistant in the center and master’s degree student in museum and exhibition studies, collaborated with Liz Thomson, a doctoral candidate in disability studies, and Noora Al Balushi, also a master’s student in museum and exhibition studies, to write the descriptive text.

The accommodation is free for anyone to use and the exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery is in the Gender and Sexuality Center Flex Space, 1007 W. Harrison St., room 183, and is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information about the exhibit and audio description, visit the Gender and Sexuality Center’s website or call (312) 413-8619.

The UIC Gender and Sexuality Center creates a more inclusive campus and catalyzes positive social change by challenging heteronormativity and promoting deeply engaged and life affirming thinking, learning and action. The center serves students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members throughout Chicago of all gender identities, gender expressions, and sexual orientations through cultural events, scholarly lectures, public dialogues and interactive training. The GSC also connects students, faculty, and staff at UIC with resources, referrals and opportunities.