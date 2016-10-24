Author to discuss how Latino men are moving away from ‘machismo’

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Gender and Women’s Studies Program and Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change are sponsoring a discussion with author Aida Hurtado about her book, “Beyond Machismo.”

WHEN:

Oct. 25

3 – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center

UIC Lecture Center B2

803 S. Morgan St.

DETAILS:

“Beyond Machismo” provides a closer look at Latino masculinity and how young, educated Latino men are going beyond machismo to a deeper understanding of women’s experiences and a commitment to ending gender oppression.

The book’s author, Aida Hurtado, professor and Luis Leal Endowed Chair of Chicana and Chicano Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will lead the discussion.

The talk is part of the Reimagining Masculinities Initiative at UIC, a collaboration between UIC’s six Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change, and aims to create a campus that is inclusive for everyone. It is sponsored by the UIC Latin American and Latino Studies Program.

All are welcome. Captioning, ASL Interpretation and Audio-Description services available upon request by contacting the Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center at: lcc@uic.edu.