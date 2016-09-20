Awards and honors

Awards & honors

Samuel Berkowitz, adjunct faculty member in the Department of Orthodontics, earned the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association Honors of the Association Award.

UIC alumnus Rotimi Solola, who graduated in May 2015 from the School of Design, won Student Winner, Consumer Product Award, in the Core 77 Design Award competition. He was recognized for a product that provides multiple kitchen appliances in one device to provide product longevity.

Exhibits

Walter J. Podrazik, adjunct lecturer in communication, is curator and writer for the Museum of Broadcast Communications’ exhibit “Watching TV in the 1990s.” Podrazik moderated a panel discussion in August focusing on television itself during that decade.

Grants

Charles Yu, assistant professor of ophthalmology and visual science, received a $15,000 Eye and Vision Research Grant from Eversight, a global nonprofit network of eye banks. Yu is developing an advanced artificial cornea that can be used when corneal transplant is not possible because of prior rejection or excessive ocular damage.

Presentations

Hsiu-lang Chen, associate professor of finance, presented two papers — “Why Do Mutual Funds Hold ETFs? A Study of the Non-dark Side of ETF Investment” and “Do Mutual Funds Exploit Information from Options Prices for Equity Investment?” — at the XXIV Finance Forum organized by the Spanish Finance Association in Madrid in July. The second paper is co-authored with Konan Chan and Pei-Shan Tung.

He also discussed the paper “Measuring the efficiency of large pharmaceutical companies: An industry analysis” at the conference.

Cheryl Nakata, department head and professor of managerial studies, was invited to speak at a special session at the Academy of International Business Conference, the leading international business conference, in June in New Orleans. The talk was entitled “Developing High Impact, Provocative International Business Research Questions: The Case of Culture Studies.”

Dermot Murphy and Chang Lee, assistant professors of finance, presented their paper “Municipal Borrowing Costs and State Policies for Distressed Municipalities” at the Brookings Institute Municipal Finance Conference in Washington, D.C.

Dermot Murphy, assistant professor of finance, presented his paper “High-Frequency

Market Making to Large Institutional Trades” at the Western Finance Association (WFA) conference in Park City, Utah. He also discussed a high-frequency trading paper at the Financial Intermediation Research Society (FIRS) conference in Lisbon, Portugal.