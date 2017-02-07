Awards and honors

AWARDS

Susan Goldman, professor of curriculum and instruction, is the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award from The Society for Text and Discourse. The society’s most prestigious award honors scholars who have made outstanding scientific contributions to the study of discourse processing and text analysis. Goldman will receive the award and give a keynote address during the society’s annual conference July 31 to Aug. 2 in Philadelphia.

Cheryl Nakata, professor of marketing and international business, received an award for having one the top 5 most-cited papers in the Journal of Retailing during the period 2014 to 2016. The paper, titled “Fix It or Leave It: Customer Recovery from Self-Service Failure,” is authored with Zhen Zhu, K. Sivakumar and Dhruv Grewal. The paper is in the top 3 percent of all articles cited in business, management, and accounting journals of the same age tracked by Scopus, the largest abstract and citation database for scientific journals, books and conference proceedings.

Catherine Arnold, director of community education in disability and human development and doctoral student in disability studies, was awarded the 2017 Leadership Award by the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Saul Weiner, vice provost for planning and programs and professor of medicine, and Alan Schwartz, professor and associate head of medical education, received the 2017 PROSE Award for Excellence from the Association of American Publishers for their book, Listening for What Matters.

HONORS

GettingSmart.com, a website and blog that covers topics in K-12, higher education and lifelong learning, named Roger Weissberg, distinguished professor of psychology and education and NoVo Foundation Endowed Chair in Social and Emotional Learning, to its list of 60 thought leaders and change-makers shaping the future of K-12 education.

PUBLICATIONS

Adam Goodman, assistant professor of history and Latin American and Latino studies, is among a group of scholars that developed #ImmigrationSyllabus, a website and educational resource to help the public understand the deep historical roots of today’s debates over immigration, citizenship, xenophobia and deportation. Created in partnership with the University of Minnesota’s Immigration History Research Center and the Immigration and Ethnic History Society and made available through the University of Minnesota Libraries, the website includes many secondary readings, primary sources and related multimedia.

Charlene Moe, program coordinator in the Center for Public Safety and Justice, co-

authored a publication that the U.S. Department of Justice released through its Community-Oriented Policing Services Office at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago. The publication is titled “Procedural Justice for Law Enforcement: An Overview.”

Yayoi Uno Everett, professor of music, has published Reconfiguring Myth and Narrative in Contemporary Opera, which focuses on four operas that helped shape the careers of the composers Osvaldo Golijov, Kaija Saariaho, John Adams and Tan Dun.

A book coauthored by kinesiology clinical associate professor John Coumbe-Lilley titled The Science of Sport: Swimming published by The Crowood Press Ltd. is available through Amazon.co.uk.

A book by kinesiology director of graduate studies and professor Giamila Fantuzzi titled Body Messages: The Quest for the Proteins of Cellular Communication was published by Harvard University Press.

Jennifer Reeder, associate professor of art, was a member of a panel discussion Oct. 24 during the ArcLight Cinemas Women in Entertainment Chicago event.