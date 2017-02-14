Awards and honors

AWARDS

Biomedical visualization student Christina Sidorowych is the recipient of the Human Anatomy & Physiology Society’s Graduate Student Travel Award for the 2017 Human Anatomy and Physiology Society Conference, May 24–28 in Salt Lake City.

HONORS

UIC College of Pharmacy alumna Jenny Elhadary (PharmD, 2000) was named to the board of directors of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

Elhadary is the vice president of clinical operations and senior director of pharmacy at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. She has more than 20 years leading numerous clinical programs at Lurie Children’s, including the oversight of medical imaging, rehabilitation services, family services, pathology and laboratory medicine, and pharmacy, clinical nutrition and formula lab.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana is an independent not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization whose mission is to care for families of children with complex medical needs by providing a ‘home away from home’ while their child is being treated in the hospital.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Lori Champion and Lucas Falco from the UIC College of Medicine’s Rockford campus were each awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the John A. and Idelle D. Segzda Endowed Medical Scholarship Fund.

Mollie Rojas, a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) candidate at UIC was awarded a $10,000 scholarship by Delta Dental of Illinois. She received the scholarship in recognition of her community work through her vast research experience and dedication to building strong patient relationships.