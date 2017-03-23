Awards & honors

AWARDS

Kharma Foucher, assistant professor of kinesiology, is the recipient of the 2016 Excellence in Basic, Clinical, and Translational Science award from the Journal of Orthopaedic Research for her article titled, “Identifying Clinically Meaningful Benchmarks for Gait Improvement after Total Hip Arthroplasty,” published in January 2016. The award was presented last week at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Orthopaedic Research Society in San Diego.

Kanokwan (Mandy) Bunsawat, a kinesiology and nutrition doctoral student, is the recipient of the Caroline tum Suden/Frances Hellebrandt Professional Opportunity Award by the American Physiological Society. The award will be presented to her at the Experimental Biology 2017 meeting in Chicago.

HONORS

Mary Beth Watson-Manheim, professor of information and decision sciences, has been promoted to senior editor of Information Systems Journal, a top-ranked journal in the Information Systems field.

Terri Weaver, dean of the College of Nursing, was recently selected to serve a two-year term as an American Association of Colleges of Nursing board member at-large.

Before becoming UIC’s dean in 2010, Weaver was the Ellen and Robert Kapito professor in nursing science at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and served for eight years as the school’s chair of biobehavioral health sciences division.

Weaver has earned national recognition for her research, serving on the executive committee of the World Federation of Sleep Research and Sleep Medicine Societies and has had several board appointments, including the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Board of Sleep Medicine, American Sleep Medicine Foundation, American Academy of Nursing, Sleep Research Society, American Lung Association and the American Thoracic Society.