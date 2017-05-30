Baseball earns spot in NCAA Regional

Fresh off their fifth Horizon League Tournament championship in program history, the baseball team will compete in the NCAA Tournament Friday at the Hattiesburg Regional in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

In addition to regional host Southern Mississippi (48-14, 24-6 Conference USA), UIC (39-15, 22-8 Horizon League) will be joined by Mississippi State (36-24, 17-13 SEC) and South Alabama (39-19, 22-8 Sun Belt). The Flames open the tournament at 1 p.m. Friday against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

This is UIC’s fifth foray into the field of 64 under the direction of head coach Mike Dee, and the first since 2008.

The UIC Flames were crowned the 2017 Horizon League Tournament champions Saturday after beating Wright State, 4-2, at Granderson Stadium.