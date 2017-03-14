Six bands competed onstage March 10 for the title of best band at UIC Radio’s fourth annual Battle of the Bands.

For the first time since the inception of UIC Radio’s battle series, the station hosted the event off campus at The Bar 10 Doors, 1251 W. Taylor St.

This year’s event showcased a variety of genres, including punk-rock, alternative and indie-pop. The lineup of talented student acts featured The Land Lines, Brian Sees Stars, August Hotel, LETTUCEHEAD, Turbulence and The Red Flag Boys.

Though the competition was fierce, LETTUCEHEAD was crowned the winner, with Turbulence and August Hotel coming in second and third.

Matt Sanders, a sophomore studying music business and one of the three judges, was impressed by the winners.

“LETTUCEHEAD was a change of pace from what other bands have to offer. Their musical skill with their ability to fire up a crowd is what secured them the top spot [at] Battle of the Bands,” he said.

Joe Padilla, lead singer of August Hotel and a junior studying teaching of history, said he had a great time.

“The crowd was great and playing [for them] was a blast,” he said.

Just like their predecessors, LETTUCEHEAD has a chance to open for the Spark in the Park 2017 headliner.

“Battle of the Bands had a lot to offer and I [was] very happy to be a part of such a positive event,” Sanders said.