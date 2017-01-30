The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Black History Month commemorates the culture and contributions of Africans and African Americans. This year’s theme is “Rise – Forging a New Era of our Narrative.”

A Feb. 1 discussion with actor, writer, director, producer and web series creator Issa Rae kicks off Black History Month at UIC. Rae is the creator, co-writer and star of the HBO series “Insecure.” Previously, her unique flare and infectious sense of humor were showcased on her web series “Awkward Black Girl,” which has garnered over 23 million views and over 200,000 YouTube subscribers. Rae has been included on Glamour Magazine’s “35 Under 35,” Forbes’ “30 Under 30” and Entertainment Weekly’s “Breaking Big” lists.

Other events include movie screenings, trivia, Show Stoppers: Black History Month Showcase, a Feb. 23 multimedia performance and art exhibition featuring the artistic contributions of the UIC community, movie screenings, and Storytellers, Art Exhibit Reception: Our Image, Our Story (Feb.8).

Admission to Black History Month events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For more information, call (312) 413-5070.

A complete schedule of events is available online.

Schedule highlights:

Wednesday, Feb. 1

“A Conversation with Issa Rae.” Moderated by Val Warner, co-host of ABC7 Chicago’s “Windy City Live.” 7 – 9 p.m. Student Center East, Illinois Room, 750 S. Halsted St. The event is free to students but reservations and valid i-Card are required. The public may purchase tickets here.

Wednesdays, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22

The African American Cultural Center presents Binge Fest. Watch and discuss episodes from the cutting-edge web series “The Movement” hosted by Darnell Moore, about everyday heroes who fight to reclaim and recover marginalized communities. Lunch provided. Noon to 1:30 p.m. UIC African American Cultural Center Gallery, Addams Hall, 830 S. Halsted St.

Friday, Feb. 3

UIC Night at Blues for an Alabama Sky. UIC will travel together from campus to the Court Theater. In the midst of the Great Depression, the creative spirit of New York’s Harlem Renaissance struggles with harsher realities. 7-10 p.m. Meet at the UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St. The event is free to UIC students. Reservations and a valid i-Card are required. Reservations online.

Saturday, Feb. 4

UIC Jazz, Blues & Beyond Bus Tour. Your group will see architectural landmarks of Chicago blues and jazz history in neighborhoods north to south. A highly trained, passionate tour guide shares forgotten stories of Chicago blues and jazz. Soul Food buffet provided. 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Meet at the UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St. The event is free to UIC students. Reservations and a valid i-Card are required. Reservations online.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Black Love: A Dialogue on Relationships in the African American Community. 5 – 7 p.m. UIC Student Center East, Fort Dearborn Room, 750 S. Halsted St.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Storytellers, Art Exhibit Reception: “Our Image, Our Story.” 6 – 7:30 p.m. UIC Student Center East, Montgomery Ward Art Gallery, 750 S. Halsted St.

Saturday, Feb. 18

UIC Day at the DuSable Museum. Noon – 3 p.m. Meet at UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St. The event is free to students but reservations and a valid i-Card is required. Reservations online.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Show Stoppers: Black History Month Showcase. Multimedia performance and art exhibition featuring the artistic contributions of the UIC community including song, dance, visual art, and poetry. 6 – 9 p.m. Student Center East, Illinois Room, 750 S. Halsted St.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Black Student Union Heritage Ball. 7-10 p.m. Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St., Illinois Room. The event is free for current UIC students with a valid i-Card. Tickets available online.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

BHM Jeopardy. 7 – 9 p.m. UIC African American Cultural Center, Addams Hall, 830 S. Halsted St.