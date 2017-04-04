Campus News: Campus Conversation

Campus Conversation

The next installment of the yearlong Campus Conversation series takes place Thursday.

“The First Amendment and ‘Speech’ on Campus: What’s Going on and Why” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in the Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.

The event will be streamed live.

An open forum to discuss the panel discussion will take place from noon to 1 p.m. April 12 in the Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.

The events are sponsored by the Office of the Provost.

Healing remedies



The African American Cultural Center’s multidisciplinary “Year of Remedies” program concludes with a multi-session symposium, “Possessing Remedies: Restorative Practices in Black Communities” April 6.

The symposium offers four sessions to continue healing practices to offer remedies to the pain of violence.

Sessions take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the cultural center, second floor, Addams Hall. A keynote performance from 5 to 7 p.m. will be held at Gallery 400, Art and Design Hall.

Transit investment

Learn about the development of the Shinkansen high speed rail line in Japan and the potential for the U.S. at the April 20 Seminar Series presentation hosted by the Urban Transportation Center.

Featured speaker will be Susumu Kudo, former UIC research assistant. The presentation will begin at noon in the Great Cities Institute conference room in CUPPA Hall.

World Health Day

The Center for Global Health hosts its 8th Annual World Health Day Symposium at noon today.

The event, held in the Moss Auditorium of the College of Medicine Research Building, focuses on “Trauma, Culture and Complex PTSD: Cambodian Genocide Survivors.”

The featured speaker is Devon Hinton, associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and the Department of Global health and Social Medicine.

Research mixer

The next event in the UIC East + West Research Mixers series is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 13 in the Innovation Center, 1240 W. Harrison St.

The monthly series aims to increase communication among faculty on research topics to foster multidisciplinary collaboration.

April’s event focuses on starting a company as a faculty member.

Faculty from all disciplines are welcome.

Pyro Paddlers

UIC’s dragon boat team, the Pyro Paddlers, is looking for paddlers to race with the team this summer.

The group of 20 paddlers will compete in the St. Charles Festival of the Fox June 10 and Chicago Chinatown’s Dragon Boat Race for Literacy June 24th. The UIC Pyro Paddlers took first place in the Lizard Division in the 2016 Festival of the Fox.

The Pyro Paddlers is open to all UIC students, alumni, staff and faculty. Paddling experience is not required but being in good physical condition helps with the endurance needed to race.

An informational session will be held at 4 p.m. April 19 in 207 Addams Hall for new and veteran paddlers.

The team is supported by the Asian American Resource and Cultural Center and the Office of Public and Government Affairs.