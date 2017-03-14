Campus News: exhibit examines meaning of ‘sanctuary’

Art exhibit examines meaning of ‘sanctuary’

The UIC Gender and Sexuality Center will host /SANCTUARY/, a spring art exhibit focusing on the definition of the word in the current political climate, through May 5.

An opening reception takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. tonight in Room 183 Behavioral Sciences Building.

The Gender and Sexuality Center is producing the exhibit in partnership with the Sex Workers Outreach Project to explore the ideas and images of refuge, safety, strength in community and resistance.

The exhibit questions the definition of a sanctuary as a place of refuge and safety in the current political climate and how the word extends to safety for sex workers and others, including the undocumented, Muslims, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community.

The exhibit will feature a range of artists’ perspectives.

The exhibit and the opening are free and open to the public.

For information and accommodations, call (312) 413-8619 or email lgbtqa@uic.edu

Recognize student orgs

Submit nominations through March 24 for the Student Organization Recognition Awards.

The awards recognize advisors and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the UIC community. Only registered student organizations may be nominated.

The winners will be announced at the Chancellor’s Student Leadership Awards Ceremony April 20 in Student Center East.

How Moody’s works

Government bonds are debt securities that help finance long-term investments, including infrastructure projects.

On March 16, a team from Moody’s Investors Service will share insight into government bonds in a Spring 2017 Seminar Series presentation hosted by the Urban Transportation Center. Analysts David Levett and Coley Anderson will discuss why local governments issue bonds, explain different types of bonds, present criteria used by Moody’s to assess credit and more.

The presentation will begin at noon in the Great Cities Institute conference room at CUPPA Hall.

Open enrollment

Open enrollment for the University Supplemental Long Term Disability Plan through Prudential is available to CMS benefits-eligible employees through March 17.

For more information, contact University Payroll and Benefits at benefits@uillinois.edu or 312-996-7200.

Provost office hours

Susan Poser, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, is holding monthly office hours this semester.

Students, faculty and staff are welcome to visit and discuss whatever is on their mind during the 90-minute sessions.

The next session will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 29.

Retiring/leaving the university?

UIC employees may defer vacation and/or compensable sick leave payouts to their University 403(b) and/or State 457 retirement accounts when separating or retiring from the university.

To defer your payout, contact University Payroll and Benefits at least 60 days prior to your last day of employment. Contact UPB at benefits@uillinois.edu or 312-996-7200, or visit the office at 809 S. Marshfield Ave., first floor.

For more information, visit NESSIE.

Faculty advisory committee

Nominations are due March 17 for seven seats on the campus Faculty Advisory Committee, which considers faculty grievances and serves as a communication channel between academic staff and administration. The committee is elected by tenured and tenure-track faculty through ballot election.

The committee also conducts hearings and makes recommendations on faculty cases involving severe sanctions short of dismissal.

WoRD Book Club

The spring meeting of the WoRD Book Club, sponsored by the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Women, is set for April 4.

The featured novel is We Should All Be Feminists, by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The event takes place from noon–1 p.m. in 1-470 Daley Library.

UIC Impact Day

Students can showcase their scholarly pursuits by presenting their experiences April 3.

UIC Impact Day is dedicated to giving students the floor to exhibit posters or conduct creative presentations about their internships, leadership, career development or involvement.

The event, cosponsored with the Student Research Forum, will take place at the UIC Forum from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.