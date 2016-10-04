Campus News: family weekend

UIC Family Weekend

Explore campus and the city with your family Friday through Sunday during UIC Family Weekend.

Family-oriented events include a UIC Theatre production, campus and neighborhood tours, information sessions, tickets to Chicago attractions, sports events and more. To register, visit



MyBenefits Marketplace

A new online state benefits system called MyBenefits Marketplace is being implemented by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.

State benefits-eligible employees will now use MyBenefits Marketplace to enroll in and make changes to state benefits — health, dental and life insurance, and flexible spending account plans.

Employees will receive a letter in the mail containing a new Central Management Services-issued Employee ID Number.

Honoring researchers

Letters of intent can be submitted through Oct. 21 for the 2016 UIC Researcher and Scholar of the Year Award program.

Nominations are due Nov. 9.