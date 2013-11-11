Campus News: Great Cities celebrates 21 years

Great Cities celebrates 21 years

The Great Cities Institute invites the UIC community to a celebratory 21st anniversary special event Nov. 16 that highlights the Great Cities concept and honors some of the Institute’s original founders.

In January 1993, then-UIC Chancellor James J. Stukel convened the Great Cities Advisory Committee to develop and initiate his vision for a Great Cities Initiative at UIC.

Among the committee’s recommendations was the establishment of a flagship interdisciplinary research center. The Great Cities Institute was created in 1995 to help fulfill the vision of UIC as a university committed to active engagement with various constituencies in the Chicago region.

Stukel, who is also a former University of Illinois president, will give his perspective on the historic formation of the Great Cities Institute.

Wim Wiewel, the first director of the institute and first dean of the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, will share his thoughts about why the Great Cities concept remains important today.

The free event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the East Terrace Room, Student Center East.

Humanities, computer science

UIC will host the Chicago Colloquium on Digital Humanities and Computer Science Nov. 11-13.

The event brings together researchers and scholars in the humanities and computer science to examine the current state of digital humanities and explore new directions for future research.

Book launch

Dennis Judd, professor emeritus of political science, will launch his new book on Mayor Richard M. Daley Nov. 14.

The book signing and reception celebrates the launch of Builiding the City of Spectacle, by Judd and Costas Spirou. The event takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Special Collections and University Archives, third floor, Daley Library. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, email andsmith@uic.edu

Public transportation

Since 1996, the Shuttle Bug bus service has linked workers to public transportation in Northern Cook and Southern Lake Counties.

Learn about this public/private partnership at the fourth Fall 2016 Seminar Series event hosted by the Urban Transportation Center at UIC.

The Nov. 17 presentation led by Bill Baltutis and Tim Grzesiakowski of TMA of Lake County. The event begins at noon in the Great Cities Institute conference room, fourth floor at CUPPA Hall.

Embodied Inequality

The Institute for Research on Race & Public Policy presents the latest in its Embodied Inequality series, a panel discussion on how survivors of police torture and activists in the wake of Chicago’s historic reparations ordinance are addressing police violence as a public health crisis for the black community.

The panel will also address how questions about the role that health practitioners can play in healing collective harms.

The event takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the School of Public Health Auditorium.

Panelists include Darrell Cannon, Chicago Torture Justice Center outreach specialist and torture survivor; Christine Haley, Chicago Torture Justice Center executive director; Alice Kim, Chicago Torture Justice Center steering committee; Linda Rae Murray, professor of public health; and Elena Quintana, Adler University Institute on Public Safety and Social Justice executive director.

For more information, email rvilor1@uic.edu

Career development

Explore opportunities for advancing your career during National Career Development Month.

UIC Office of Career Services and UIC Human Resources are collaborating to raise awareness about career advancement during the month of November.

GIS DAY 2016

Whether they’re new to Geographic Information Systems technologies or an expert, attendees at GIS Day 2016 will stay informed on the latest developments and think about how data visualization can be applied to classwork, research and careers.

The event, from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 in Room 1-470 Daley Library, is sponsored by the Urban Data Visualization Lab in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and the Daley Library.

GIS technologies and techniques allow users to organize, analyze and communicate data. The GIS Day event is an opportunity to celebrate the innovative ongoing projects at UIC that use GIS and other data visualization techniques, network with other users and participate in hands-on applications of the technologies.

The schedule includes presentations, lightning talks and hands-on workshops from UDVL, a research center housed in the department of urban planning and policy.

For information, contact porton2@uic.edu or 312-996-3860.

Charity fund drive

The Campus Charitable Fund Drive, through Nov. 18, benefits 12 umbrella charity federations representing more than 1,500 charitable agencies. UIC employees can donate through a continuous payroll deduction or one-time donation.

In 2015, UIC employees donated nearly $80,000 to charitable organizations through one-time donations or continuous payroll deductions.

Tuesdays with Tolliver

Meet with J. Rex Tolliver, interim vice chancellor for student affairs, to share your thoughts and ideas on how to improve the student experience at UIC during the “Tuesdays with Tolliver” series.

The next event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.

All UIC students, faculty, and staff are welcome to attend and meals will be provided.

Retiring or leaving the university?

UIC employees may defer vacation and/or compensable sick leave payouts to their University 403(b) and/or State 457 retirement accounts when separating or retiring from the university.

To defer your payout, contact University Payroll and Benefits, at least 60 days prior to your last day of employment. Contact UPB at benefits@uillinois.edu or 312-996-6471, or visit the office at 809 S. Marshfield Ave., first floor.

For more information visit NESSIE.