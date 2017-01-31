Campus News: green projects

Green projects

The first step for student proposals to help make UIC a greener campus are due Feb. 6 to the Sustainability Fee Advisory Board.

The Sustainability Fee, $3 per semester paid by all UIC students, funds small, short-term projects, helps subsidize larger, long-term projects and helps fund student travel to related conferences.

The advisory board includes students, faculty and staff.

All UIC students and student organizations are eligible to apply.

Transit investment

Greater London’s transit agenda — and how it provides a potential template for funding large-scale projects in metropolitan Chicago — will be explored Feb. 16 during the first installment of the spring 2017 Seminar Series presentation hosted by the Urban Transportation Center at UIC.

UIC alumnus Chris Hall, who worked as a consultant to Transport for London, will lead the discussion, which begins at noon in the Great Cities Institute conference room, fourth floor at CUPPA Hall.

Recognizing student service

Nominations are now being accepted for the Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards.

The volunteerism and leadership awards include the Chancellor’s Student Service Award, Eugertha Bates Memorial Award and Jane Addams Distinguished Service Award. Students may also be nominated for induction into the Activities Honorary Society. Outstanding undergraduate, graduate and professional students who have given their time and talent to campus or community service can be nominated for the awards.

Nominations can be submitted until 5 p.m. Feb. 10.

Winners will be presented awards at the 45th Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards Ceremony April 20.

For information, email sldvs@uic.edu

For engineering professionals

The UIC Extended Campus is offering a course in conjunction with the College of Engineering this spring designed for working professional engineers.

Building Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning takes place on Wednesday evenings through May 6. Participants, who must have a bachelor’s degree, will learn topics that apply directly to work in the architectural engineering industry.

Extreme weather policy

As a matter of policy, the UIC campus never closes in extreme weather because residence halls, health care services and research facilities must remain open.

The campus will operate during regularly scheduled hours during extreme weather conditions. Employees are expected to report to work or make arrangements with supervisors according to university regulations.

If individual instructors cancel class, they must notify college and departmental offices and inform students promptly by e-mail or Blackboard. Work must be made up later in the semester.

All classes will be canceled if, in the judgment of the chancellor or provost, the health and safety of students, faculty and staff would be seriously jeopardized. Notification will be made via campus email and emergency text messaging, the UIC website and the UIC Information Line, 312-413-9696, as well as local news media.

University services such as mail delivery and transportation may be suspended.

The UI Hospital will remain open regardless of weather. Staff and students assigned to patient care and support are expected to report even when classes are canceled.

For more information on employee policy related to weather absences, contact Human Resources, Labor and Employee Relations, 312-355-5510.