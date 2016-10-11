Campus News: Halloween fun

Halloween fun

Join UIC’s delegation and march in the Chicago Cultural Mile Association Halloween Parade Oct. 22.

The parade takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. and marches on Columbus Drive from Balbo to Monroe streets.

UIC art professor Tony Tasset is this year’s honorary parade marshal.

Museum studies journal

UIC Museum and Exhibition Studies graduate students will host a book launch Thursday for Inaugurations, their first issue of the Fwd: Museums journal.

The event takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lecture room at Gallery 400, Art and Design Hall.

Produced and edited by UIC museum and exhibition studies graduate students and published by Chicago-based StepSister Press, Fwd: Museums strives to create a space for challenging, critiquing and providing alternative modes of thinking and production within and outside of museums.

OPRS Live

A new web-based Institutional Review Board submission system is now available to all faculty, staff and students.

OPRS Live was created through a collaboration with staff from the Office for the Protection of Research Subjects, IRB members, investigators and Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research information technology staff.

Future of Illinois

The UIC Chapter of the State University Annuitants Association hosts its Fall Forum with leaders in education and metropolitan development Oct. 26.

University President Tim Killeen and Peter Skosey, former executive vice president of the Metropolitan Planning Council, will share their perspectives and welcome your questions about the future of Illinois.

The event begins with an informal lunch at noon, with the presentation from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in 302 Student Center East.

Honoring researchers

Letters of intent can be submitted through Oct. 21 for the 2016 UIC Researcher and Scholar of the Year Award program.

The awards program, sponsored by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, celebrates the efforts and commitment of individuals who are advancing knowledge in their area of research and scholarship.

Nominations are due Nov. 9.

Mobility as a service

Learn how autonomous vehicles will dramatically impact mobility, access and land use at “Mobility as a Service,” the second Fall 2016 Seminar Series event hosted by the Urban Transportation Center at UIC.

The presentation, held Thursday, will be led by Joe Iacobucci, director of transit for Sam Schwartz Consulting.

The event begins at noon and will be held in the Great Cities Institute conference room, 4th floor at CUPPA Hall.

MyBenefits Marketplace

A new online state benefits system called MyBenefits Marketplace has been implemented by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.

State benefits-eligible employees will use MyBenefits Marketplace to enroll in and make changes to state benefits.