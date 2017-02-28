Campus News: Housing celebrates residents’ good grades

Housing celebrates residents’ good grades

Campus Housing recognized more than 300 undergraduate residents who received “highest honors” for fall semester (3.9 GPA or above) at a ceremony Feb. 7.

In attendance were staff from the African American Academic Network, Faculty in Residence in Campus Housing, and J. Rex Tolliver, interim vice chancellor for student affairs.

“We’re proud of the number of students in housing who achieve amazing things,” said Nick Ardinger, assistant director for residential education. “This is a simple way to recognize the hard work our students do every day, and thank them for their efforts. “We want to give them a chance to socialize, network, and see themselves as part of a community of exceptional scholars.”

Campus Housing hosts other events to promote academic integration, including study groups and free tutoring in the residence halls.

On March 28, residents can recognize faculty members who have made a difference in their lives at the “Honoring Our Professors’ Excellence (HOPE)” event.

“Events like this are just part of the way we promote the educational advantage of living on campus,” Ardinger said.

Nominate a faculty member by March 8.

How Moody’s works

Government bonds are debt securities that help finance long-term investments, including infrastructure projects.

On March 16, a team from Moody’s Investors Service will share insight into government bonds in a Spring 2017 Seminar Series presentation hosted by the Urban Transportation Center. Analysts David Levett and Coley Anderson will discuss why local governments issue bonds, explain different types of bonds, present criteria used by Moody’s to assess credit and more.

The presentation will begin at noon in the Great Cities Institute conference room at CUPPA Hall.

Retiring/leaving the university?

UIC employees may defer vacation and/or compensable sick leave payouts to their University 403(b) and/or State 457 retirement accounts when separating or retiring from the university.

To defer your payout, contact University Payroll and Benefits at least 60 days prior to your last day of employment. Contact UPB at benefits@uillinois.edu or 312-996-6471, or visit the office at 809 S. Marshfield Ave., first floor.

For more information, visit NESSIE,

WoRD Book Club

The spring meeting of the WoRD Book Club, sponsored by the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Women, is set for April 4.

The featured novel is We Should All Be Feminists, by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The event takes place from noon–1 p.m. in 1-470 Daley Library.

Research webinars

The Survey Research Laboratory is offering free webinars on survey research methodology this month.

Topics include ethics and survey sample weighing. All webinars begin at noon.

For more information, visit srl.uic.edu

Faculty advisory committee

Nominations are due March 17 for seven seats on the campus Faculty Advisory Committee, which considers faculty grievances and serves as a communication channel between academic staff and administration. The committee is elected by tenured and tenure-track faculty through ballot election.

The committee also conducts hearings and makes recommendations on faculty cases involving severe sanctions short of dismissal.

For information, call 312-996-2926.

Provost office hours

Susan Poser, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, is holding monthly office hours this semester.

Students, faculty and staff are welcome to visit and discuss whatever is on their mind during the 90-minute sessions.

The next session will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 29.

UIC Impact Day

Students can showcase their scholarly pursuits by presenting their experiences April 3.

UIC Impact Day is dedicated to giving students the floor to exhibit posters or conduct creative presentations about their internships, leadership, career development or involvement.

The event, cosponsored with the Student Research Forum, will take place at the UIC Forum from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Videos highlight ethics

The University Ethics and Compliance Office has begun releasing five-minute videos discussing important topics related to university business, such as travel, gift acceptance, and other training and compliance-related matters.

View the most recent video on gift acceptance.