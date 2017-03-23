Campus News: join the Pyro Paddlers

Pyro Paddlers

UIC’s dragon boat team, the Pyro Paddlers, is looking for paddlers to race with the team this summer.

The group of 20 paddlers will compete in the St. Charles Festival of the Fox June 10 and Chicago Chinatown’s Dragon Boat Race for Literacy June 24th. The UIC Pyro Paddlers took first place in the Lizard Division in the 2016 Festival of the Fox.

The Pyro Paddlers is open to all UIC students, alumni, staff and faculty. Paddling experience is not required but being in good physical condition helps with the endurance needed to race.

An informational session will be held at 4 p.m. April 19 in 207 Addams Hall for new and veteran paddlers.

The team is supported by the Asian American Resource and Cultural Center and the Office of Public and Government Affairs.

Day of Service

Choose from a variety of activities to help Chicago area communities April 8 during UIC’s Day of Service.

For more information, call 312-996-4501 or email msulli9@uic.edu

Foreign national payments

University Payroll and Benefits has two new foreign national payments resources available.

Find training materials, job aid and helpful links for making payments to foreign nationals online.

Resources are being added to the page regularly.

An online course, How to Submit a Foreign National Expense Reimbursement, is now live.

The course includes information on navigating the difficulties of reimbursing a foreign national.

Send questions to payinq@uillinois.edu.

Professional Services Diversity Symposium

Register today for the Office of Procurement Diversity’s 2017 Professional Services Diversity Symposium The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 11 at the UIC Forum. This year’s theme is “Partnering for Success.”

Attend the event to learn about diverse-owned businesses and network.

For more information, email procurementdiversity@uillinois.edu

Provost office hours

Susan Poser, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, is holding monthly office hours this semester.

Students, faculty and staff are welcome to visit and discuss whatever is on their mind during the 90-minute sessions in 2832 University Hall.

The next session will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon today. Next month’s session is scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 20 in 2832 University Hall.