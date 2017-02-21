Campus News: rare book donation

Rare book donation

Retired UIC psychology faculty member Louis Berman donated a rare art history book to the UIC Library, the 1568 edition of Giorgio Vasari’s The Lives of the Most Excellent Painters, Sculptors, and Architects, from Cimabue to Our Times.

The library and Italian department hosted a reception Monday for Berman to celebrate his donation of the book, a series of artist biographies written by Vasari, a 16th-century Italian painter and architect.

Provost office hours

Susan Poser, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, is holding monthly office hours this semester.

Students, faculty and staff are welcome to visit and discuss whatever is on their mind during the 90-minute sessions.

The next session will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 29.

Celebrating faculty research

Celebrate and learn more about UIC faculty’s research on race, ethnicity and public policy at the second annual Faculty Achievement & Book Celebration.

The event, presented by the Institute for Research on Race & Public Policy, begins at 4 p.m. March 1.

RSVP to attend the celebration, which is held on the 28th floor of University Hall, by emailing irrpp@uic.edu

Promotion, tenure seminars

The Office of Faculty Affairs will offer free promotion and tenure training this spring.

The seminars, which are open to faculty from across campus, cover valuable topics that assist in successful promotion or tenure.

The next session takes place Feb. 28 and focuses on topics of interest to junior tenure-track faculty.

Health disparities

The latest lecture in the Institute for Research on Race & Public Policy’s Embodied Inequality Series will examine racial disparities in the U.S. health care system.

“A Cure for Racial Inequality in American Health Care,” takes place at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Moss Auditorium, College of Medicine Research Building.

Speaker is Dayna Matthew, University of Colorado Law School and School of Public Health and co-founder of the Colorado Health Equity Project.

RSVP to rvilor1@uic.edu

Faculty Advisory Committee

Nominations are due March 17 for seven seats on the campus Faculty Advisory Committee, which considers faculty grievances and serves as a communication channel between academic staff and administration. The committee is elected by tenured and tenure-track faculty through ballot election.

The committee also conducts hearings and makes recommendations on faculty cases involving severe sanctions short of dismissal. The committee is composed of nine tenured faculty members with a 75 percent or more appointment who do not hold an administrative position. Terms are for three years.

For information, visit or call the Office of the Senate, 312-996-2926.

Research webinars

The Survey Research Laboratory is offering three webinars on survey research methodology in March.

Topics include political polling, ethics and survey sample weighing. All webinars begin at noon.

Student Legal Services



UIC’s Student Legal Services is a full-service law office dedicated to providing legal solutions for currently enrolled students.

The office provides advice and representation on a wide variety of legal matters, including: landlord-tenant matters, family law, traffic issues, orders of protection and more.

To make an appointment, call 312-996-9214.

Project management

UIC Extended Campus will host continuing and professional education courses in project management this spring.

Participants will learn from UIC experts, improve their project management skills and prepare for Project Management Institute exams in five course sessions that take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, April 1 through May 6.

UIC Impact Day

Students can showcase their scholarly pursuits by presenting their experiences April 3.

UIC Impact Day is dedicated to giving students the floor to exhibit posters or conduct creative presentations about their internships, leadership and career development.

The event, cosponsored with the Student Research Forum, will take place at the UIC Forum.