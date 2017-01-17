Campus news: social media, academics

Social media, academics

Researchers can learn how to use social media to extend the reach of their findings during a Policy 101 Workshop Jan. 26.

“Academics Use of New Media” takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Room 1-470 Daley Library.

The event is sponsored by the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy, Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement, and Institute of Government and Public Affairs.

Green projects

The first step for student proposals to help make UIC a greener campus are due Feb. 6 to the Sustainability Fee Advisory Board.

The Sustainability Fee, $3 per semester paid by all UIC students, funds small, short-term projects, helps subsidize larger, long-term projects and helps fund student travel to related conferences. The advisory board includes students, faculty and staff.

Recognizing student service

Nominations are now being accepted for the Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards.

The volunteerism and leadership awards include the Chancellor’s Student Service Award, Eugertha Bates Memorial Award and Jane Addams Distinguished Service Award. Students may also be nominated for induction into the Activities Honorary Society. Nominations can be submitted until 5 p.m. Feb. 10.

For information, email sldvs@uic.edu

Student research awards

Apply this month for Chancellor’s Undergraduate Research Awards for spring semester.

The awards support research collaborations involving undergraduate work-study students at no cost to faculty or their departments.

Faculty members can apply on behalf of the student by filling out the online application on the UIC Undergraduate Research Experience website. For information, email our@uic.edu.

For engineering professionals

The UIC Extended Campus is offering a course in conjunction with the College of Engineering this spring designed for working professional engineers.

Building Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning takes place on Wednesday evenings through May 6. Participants, who must have a bachelor’s degree, will learn topics that apply directly to work in the architectural engineering industry.

Undergrads can win $5,000

Deadline is Jan. 31 for undergraduates to enter the annual Maurice Prize Competition sponsored by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

Students should undertake a project of their choice that addresses an issue, showing knowledge, creative use of resources and the ability to work with others to find solutions. The winner — an individual or team — receives $5,000.

Extreme weather policy

As a matter of policy, the UIC campus never closes in extreme weather because residence halls, health care services and research facilities must remain open.

The campus will operate during regularly scheduled hours during extreme weather conditions. Employees are expected to report to work or make arrangements with supervisors according to university regulations.

If individual instructors cancel class, they must notify college and departmental offices and inform students promptly by e-mail or Blackboard. Work must be made up later in the semester.

All classes will be canceled if, in the judgment of the chancellor or provost, the health and safety of students, faculty and staff would be seriously jeopardized. Notification will be made via campus email and emergency text messaging, the UIC website and the UIC Information Line, 312-413-9696, as well as local news media.

University services such as mail delivery and transportation may be suspended.

The UI Hospital will remain open regardless of weather. Staff and students assigned to patient care and support are expected to report even when classes are canceled.

For more information on employee policy related to weather absences, contact Human Resources, Labor and Employee Relations, 312-355-5510.

Snow removal hotline

During and after a winter storm, Facilities Management crews work around the clock to clear building entrances, streets, sidewalks and parking lots. Priority is always given to the hospital and clinics, disability-access entrances and parking spaces, emergency routes and public walkways.

Report problems related to snow and ice to the 24/7 snow removal hotline, 5-SNOW (312-355-7669). Provide location, time and a phone number or email address for follow-up.