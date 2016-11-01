Campus News: Tuesdays with Tolliver

Tuesdays with Tolliver

Meet with J. Rex Tolliver, interim vice chancellor for student affairs, to share your thoughts and ideas on how to improve the student experience at UIC during the “Tuesdays with Tolliver” series.

The schedule includes:

• Nov. 8, noon–1 p.m. Commuter Student Resource Center, Student Center East

• Dec. 6, noon–1 p.m. Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.

All UIC students, faculty, and staff are welcome to attend and meals will be provided.

Policy 101

The Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy, Institute of Government and Public Affairs, and Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement present the latest in their Policy 101 series Nov. 12.

“Writing for a Public Audience,” a workshop to help scholars understand the mechanics of writing op-ed pieces and other short-length articles for public audiences, takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center, Lecture Center B2.

Panelists include Chris Mooney, director of the Institute of Government and Public Affairs; Susy Schultz, president of Public Narrative; and Maria Krysan, professor of sociology and Institute of Government and Public Affairs expert on social policy.

For more information, email rvilor1@uic.edu.

Retiring or leaving the university?

UIC employees may defer vacation and/or compensable sick leave payouts to their University 403(b) and/or State 457 retirement accounts when separating or retiring from the university.

To defer your payout, contact University Payroll and Benefits, at least 60 days prior to your last day of employment. Contact UPB at benefits@uillinois.edu or 312-996-6471, or visit the office at 809 S. Marshfield Ave., first floor.

For more information visit NESSIE.

Charity fund drive

The Campus Charitable Fund Drive, through Nov. 18, benefits 12 umbrella charity federations representing more than 1,500 charitable agencies. UIC employees can donate through a continuous payroll deduction or one-time donation.

In 2015, UIC employees donated nearly $80,000 to charitable organizations through one-time donations or continuous payroll deductions.