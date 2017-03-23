Cancer Center administrative director recognized for work

Ahlam Al-Kodmany, administrative director of the University of Illinois Cancer Center, was named an Outstanding Woman of Excellence by Chicago’s 7th District Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force in a ceremony March 12.

Established in 2010 by U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis, the task force and its annual awards gala is a community initiative to recognized women from different ethnic backgrounds who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and communities.

Al-Kodmany, who is Palestinian-American, is one of 15 women recognized by the task force in 2017 for her exemplary service in the community and for being a role model to all women.

“I am grateful to Congressmen Davis and Dr. Robert Winn, who epitomize and embody the essence of multi-culturalism and diversity, and who provide women like me a space to thrive,” Al-Kodmany said. “As an institution for the public, our ability to come together to build relationships around our strengths instead of barriers that isolate and extinguish hope are what make the UI Cancer Center and the University of Illinois at Chicago a multi-ethnic force to reckon with.”

Al-Kodmany has worked at UIC for 28 years and was named administrative director of the UI Cancer Center in 2016.