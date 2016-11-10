Children’s hospital to host Thanksgiving party for patients and families

The Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will host a pre-holiday Thanksgiving party for pediatric cancer patients and their families Nov. 19.

WHEN:

Nov. 19

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center West – 2nd Floor

828 S. Wolcott Ave.

DETAILS:

Joined by community and cancer support organizations from around Chicago, the Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will invite its current and former pediatric cancer patients and their families to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a special party, including a meal, games, crafts and a performance by the Joffery Ballet. More than 150 patients and family members are expected to attend.

Organizations involved include: 12 Oaks Foundation, American Cancer Society, Bear Necessities, Bounce Children’s Foundation, Children’s Oncology Group, CureSearch, Flashes of Hope, Gilda’s Club, Holiday Heroes, Imerman Angels and Make-A-Wish.

Photos: UI Health Pediatric Oncology Thanksgiving Celebration