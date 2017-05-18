Class of 2017 celebrates at UIC

The University of Illinois at Chicago celebrated its 2017 commencement ceremonies as students became graduates after years of hard work and sacrifice. More than 5,300 degrees were awarded.

Honorary degrees went to Sheryl Underwood, comedian, UIC graduate and host of the CBS daytime show “The Talk”; Carlos Tortolero, founder and president of the National Museum of Mexican Art; Miguel Ángel Mancera Espinosa, mayor of Mexico City; and Kevin Lynch, vice president of technology at Apple.

Fourteen UIC college commencements took place at the UIC Pavilion and the UIC Forum May 3-7.

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, UIC’s largest college commencement, saw more than 1,400 graduates receive their degrees. Approximately 7,900 guests filled the UIC Pavilion to capacity.

With 29,000 students, UIC is Chicago’s largest university and has the nation’s largest medical school. UIC has one of the most diverse student bodies in the U.S. and is among the nation’s leading universities in federal research funding.

Click here for video highlights from UIC commencements. To news planners, editors and reporters: video footage available upon request.