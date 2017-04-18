Which is better: coffee or tea? Some say that tea is better, while others scoff and say that coffee is the clear winner. But is there really a clear choice?

Let’s look at the facts, and then you can decide yourself.

Top 5 benefits of drinking tea:

Tea contains antioxidants — a fancy way of saying it makes you live longer. Whether the preparation of making tea or simply drinking it, tea relaxes you and eases your mind. Tea has less caffeine than coffee. You can actually drink a cup of green tea and get just enough caffeine, without the jittery side effects of coffee. Keeps your teeth pearly white! Unlike coffee, tea doesn’t stain your teeth, so that’s one less thing to worry about. Tea is calorie free! Unless you put actual pieces of fruit or mix in a syrup of some sort, tea doesn’t have calories.

Top 5 Benefits of drinking coffee:

Coffee may reduce cancer risk. Cuts the pain of a work out. So if you are sore after a tough workout, try making yourself a cup of coffee. The smell of coffee is intoxicating. I am a tea drinker by heart, but even I find the smell of coffee to be delicious. Nothing soothes your soul better on a rainy day then a cup of coffee. Coffee gives you that buzz to be a busy bee. Sure, green tea is good and all, but if you need that extra boost of caffeine, coffee is your savior.

I may be a bit biased, so tea all the way. Both of these beverages have their own pros and cons, but in the end, drink what makes you happy.

Brigita Kancleris is a sophomore majoring in English. When she isn’t busy being part of SAB and CHAARG on campus, she will usually be writing down ideas for her next piece. She wants to be a travel editor so she can share her experiences and turn them into works for everyone to read. She enjoys skiing, traveling and all things winter. Did we mention how much she loves tea (like obsessed)? Watch out UIC, this Lithuanian will stop at nothing to reach her dreams!