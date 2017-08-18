Condemnation of Expressions of Hate

Over the weekend, we watched with sadness and outrage as the events in Charlottesville unfolded and were broadcast on the news. We join our colleagues here on campus, in the University of Illinois System and at institutions of higher education across the nation in condemning the violence, hatred and bigotry that led to the deaths of three individuals. The events in Charlottesville hurt all of us who believe that our differences must not divide us.

This is a simple message. We condemn expressions of hate such as the ones we witnessed in Charlottesville. We condemn any movement or individuals espousing Nazism, white supremacy, anti-Semitism and other hateful ideologies. We recognize and respect that everyone has a right to speak without violence or inciting violence, but that recognition should never be mistaken for approval.

At UIC, we resolutely believe in the value of diversity. We are proud to be one of the nation’s most diverse universities. The events in Charlottesville so painfully reveal that for some, diversity and differences are to be feared, not embraced. At UIC, we understand that hatred is learned, and we will always strive to ensure that hate is not learned on our campus.

As we prepare to welcome a new class of students to campus, we must all create opportunities to discuss what is going on in our world, learn about how it impacts our nation, our campus and our families, and focus on what we can do to make the world a better place. Hate has no place at UIC.

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Robert A. Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs