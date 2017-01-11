Cuban health officials to share impressions of Chicago’s care delivery

WHAT:

Officials from the Cuban Ministry of Health will share their thoughts and impressions on how health care is delivered in the community settings they observed during their week-long visit to Chicago communities and meetings with University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System leaders.

WHEN:

Friday, Jan. 13

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Illinois Medical District

2100 W. Harrison St.

WHO:

Speakers include:

Carlos Calvis Cabrera, international health brigade coordinator

Sonia Maria Gonzalez Vega, chief of primary health for the Camaguey municipality

Jose Armando Arronte Villamarin, chief of primary health for Las Tunas province

Larry Morrissey, Mayor of Rockford, Illinois

Dr. Vijaya Hogan, planning, evaluation and research officer of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Dr. Robert Winn, associate vice chancellor of community based practice at UI Health, director of the University of Illinois Cancer Center

DETAILS:

Cuban officials visited UI Health’s Mile Square Health Clinics on the West Side, in Englewood, and Back of the Yards. They also met with leadership of the Infant Welfare Society, Chicago Department of Public Health, Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation and Illinois Medical District.

At this community meeting, the Cuban officials will discuss the Cuban system for delivery of community-based health care and describe how they might incorporate practices they observed during their Chicago visit. They will also share Cuban practices they believe may help improve community-based care in Chicago. Questions from the community and media will be answered.

The visit marked the launch of a new partnership, funded by a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to the University of Illinois Cancer Center, focused on the mutual exchange of knowledge and ideas on providing health care in under-resourced communities with the aim of improving community-based health care in both countries. The initial visit focused on maternal and infant health and cancer screening and prevention.