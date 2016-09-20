Cure Violence founder to be honored at UNICEF luncheon Friday

Dr. Gary Slutkin, professor of epidemiology in the UIC School of Public Health and founder and CEO of Cure Violence, will be recognized as one of the Chicago Humanitarians of the Year by the U.S. Fund for UNICEF at a Friday luncheon.

WHEN:

Sept. 23

11 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

WHERE:

Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Grand Ballroom

160 E. Pearson St.

DETAILS:

The award recognizes Chicagoans who have made a significant impact on the lives of children — locally, nationally and internationally. This is the sixth year of the award.

Cure Violence, founded by Slutkin in 1995, uses disease-control and behavior-change methods to reduce violence in communities around the world. Cure Violence works to lessen gang and youth violence as well as cartel, tribal, election-related and prison violence and is increasingly being consulted on violent extremism. The organization has partners on four continents, and operates in more than 50 communities in 31 cities. Cure Violence ranks 14th in NGO Advisor’s 2016 report of the top 500 NGOs in the world and first among organizations devoted to reducing violence.

Other Chicagoans to be honored at the luncheon are:

Thomas Geraghty, professor of law and director of the Bluhm Legal Clinic at Northwestern University School of Law

Diane Geraghty, professor at Loyola University, and director of the Civitas ChildLaw Center

Zainab Zeb Kahn, a visual artist, therapist and global human rights advocate and President of MALA: Muslim American Leadership Alliance.

The U.S. Fund for UNICEF supports UNICEF’s work and other efforts in support of the world’s children, through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. The Fund works with governments, civic leaders, celebrities, corporations, campus groups, churches and teachers to help advocate for the survival and well-being of every child.