Deaths: Robert Storti

Robert Storti, professor emeritus of biochemistry and molecular genetics, died June 10, following an illness. He was 73.

Storti joined UIC in 1978 after his post-doctoral fellowship at MIT.

His research focused on the molecular genetics of muscle development and growth in fruit flies. His work was supported by the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the National Institutes of Health for more than 20 years.

During his 28 years at UIC, he trained eight Ph.D. students and 10 post-doctoral fellows, and he was recognized as a University Scholar.

“I was fortunate to get to know him a little during my first years at UIC; he was a no-nonsense scientist with a healthy disregard for fashions and fads,” said Jack Kaplan, Benjamin Goldberg Professor and head of biochemistry and molecular genetics.

Storti retired in 2006 after 28 years on the faculty.

He was an amateur photographer and avid skier, and he enjoyed in-line skating.

Survivors include his wife, Alice; son, Christopher, and daughter-in-law, Amanda; brother, Louis; sister-in-law, Ursula Szwast; brother-in-law, Allan Heydorn; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles.