Discussions to improve knowledge of Civil Rights issues

The Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change at the University of Illinois at Chicago will hold two discussions to bolster knowledge of civil liberties issues.

WHEN/WHERE:

Feb. 21

3:30 to 5 p.m.

Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center

803 S. Morgan St.

March 28

12 to 1:30 p.m.

UIC School of Public Health Auditorium, Room 109

1603 W. Taylor St.

DETAILS:

The Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change, or CCUSC, will present two moderated discussions intended to help the campus community better understand their civil liberties. The topics include laws and policies related to free speech and dissent, immigration status and travel restrictions, campus/community advocacy and organizing efforts.

The CCUSC Know Your Rights Working Group is facilitating these events on behalf of the CCUSC.

Participants for the February event include Kristina Tendilla, community organizer with Asian Americans Advancing Justice; Lilian Jiménez, an attorney who serves as political director for Cook County Commissioner Chuy García; and Tanya Cabrera, associate director for equity and inclusion, UIC Office of Diversity. Lori Barcliff Baptista, director of the African-American Cultural Center at UIC will moderate.

Participants for the second discussion, which will occur on March 28, will be announced shortly.

The CCUSC includes the African-American Cultural Center, the Arab American Cultural Center, the Asian American Resource and Cultural Center, the Disability Resource Center, the Gender and Sexuality Center, the Women’s Leadership and Resource Center/Campus Advocacy Network and the Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center.

For additional information, call (312)996-9549 or email uicaacc@uic.edu or reach out to any of the seven individual CCUSC. Accessibility accommodations are available. Light refreshments will be provided. The discussions are free and open to the public.