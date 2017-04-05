Doggypalooza, Taste of UIC and more!

It’s that point in the semester where we look at our calendar and realize that there are three weeks of school left. Just think about it, three weeks left. But just because the end of the school year is winding down doesn’t mean the list of events happening at UIC stops! The Student Activities Board has some great events happening in April, so read on.

Feeling stressed about finals, papers and your GPA? Well, what better way to de stress, then at Doggypalooza? Doggypalooza will be held in the MAC gym from noon to 2 p.m. April 13. The main focus of the event are the therapy dogs that will be available for students to pet.

Are you a foodie at heart, but never had the chance to travel the world? Well, now you can have a taste of the world here at UIC! Taste of UIC is an annual event that showcases not just the food, but also our diverse culture here on campus. Scheduled for 11 a.m. April 12 in the Quad, it promises to be a delight!

Help partake in UIC’s newest campus tradition: help construct a two-story Sparky statue. Stop by from noon to 2 p.m. April 19th to lend a helping hand! The construction of Sparky will take place in the Quad, but make sure to pay attention on SAB’s social media, as location may be subject to change. We encourage ALL students to help — prior knowledge of design or construction is not required.

