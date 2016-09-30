Don’t miss DJ Battle

UIC has a lot of great student organizations. For the past three years, I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of one of these awesome student orgs – UIC Radio. Being a part of UIC Radio is exciting for a lot of reasons. I get to host my own weekly radio show, discover new music and meet lots of incredible new people. But above all else, what I love most about being involved with UIC Radio is being able to help put together station events that bring together the UIC community.

UIC Radio is always helping out at different campus events such as Lip Sync Battle, Involvement Fair and Spark in the Park. However, there are two original events that are conceptualized, organized and hosted completely by station staff: DJ Battle and Battle of the Bands. Both events were started around three years ago by students who are a part of UIC Radio in order to highlight the talented individuals that go to UIC. The winners of the competitions were able to go on to perform at UIC’s biggest campus event of the year, Spark in the Park. This year’s Spark featured the winners of UIC Radio’s battle series, Splor and DJ Nexus.

I’m so proud to be involved with UIC Radio and I’m excited to continue being a part of this ever-growing and evolving organization. Our third annual DJ Battle will take place tonight from 8-10 p.m. at the Student Center East Inner Circle featuring student DJs K.Y.E., Elvira, CeaseDays, Kamil, and Tetra f(x). Come by to see the station’s first battle event and to see the DJs compete for the title of UIC’s best DJ!