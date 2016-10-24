East Meets West
Christy Levy
October 24, 2016
Hector Silva’s award-winning technology eliminates the discomfort of using a needle to check blood sugar levels. His wearable technology can also communicate with the user’s health care provider and notify emergency personnel if glucose levels are too low or high.
East Meets West is a collaboration of Provost Susan Poser and Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs Robert Barish.
