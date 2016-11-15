East Meets West: Medicine, music programs to host benefit concert

In support of improved access to quality health care and higher education, the School of Theater & Music in the College of Architecture, Design and the Arts and the division of hematology and oncology in the UIC College of Medicine will host a classical benefit concert Nov. 19.

The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Studebaker Theater Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave.

The “Va Pensiero” benefit concert will welcome internationally renowned Italian conductor Mattia Rondelli and feature classic operatic works by Bizet, Faure, Mascagni and Verdi, performed by the UIC Orchestra and Symphonic Choir.

“In addition to offering the highest level of education in our college’s disciplines, we are dedicated to collaborations across the UIC campus,” said Steve Everett, dean of the College of Architecture, Design and the Arts. “The Va Pensiero program is an extraordinary opportunity for us to work with an internationally known conductor to support both our music program and patient care.”

Proceeds from the event will be shared by the music program and the hematology and oncology program.

Damiano Rondelli, the Michael Reese professor of hematology, chief of the division of hematology and oncology, and director of the bone marrow transplant program, said the concert is the first campus initiative in which the departments of music and medicine have joined forces. He is Mattia Rondelli’s brother.

“Our goal is to bring the campus community and our Chicago neighbors together in support of UIC patients and students,” Damiano Rondelli said. “The division of hematology and oncology hopes to raise funds to help the patients and families who are suffering from a heavy financial burden as a result of the necessary care and life saving treatment of blood disorders.”

The department will use the funds to address expenses not covered by insurance for patients undergoing pre- or post-transplant care, he said.

More information about the benefit concert and tickets can be found online.