East + West Research Mixers series launches

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Robert Barish (left) and Provost Susan Poser on March 9 helped launch the inaugural event in the monthly UIC East + West Research Mixers series hosted by the UIC Innovation Center. The event, which is also supported by Innovation Center director Peter Pfanner, aims to increase communication among faculty on research topics to foster multidisciplinary collaboration.

The next mixers are set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 13 and May 11 at the Innovation Center, 1240 W. Harrison St. The April event focuses on starting a company as a faculty member, and the May mixer topic is surgical robotics. The series will continue on a monthly basis in September. Faculty from all disciplines are welcome.