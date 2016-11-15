Eboigbodin signs letter of intent with UIC

Greg Eboigbodin, a native of Nigeria, has signed a National Letter of Intent to enroll and play basketball at UIC.

Eboigbodin is from Benin City, Nigeria, but he moved to the United States to attend University of Detroit Jesuit High School, where he is a three-time letterwinner in basketball. As a junior, the 6-foot-9-inch center/forward helped the Cubs to an undefeated season and the 2016 Michigan High School Athletic Association Class A state championship.

In addition to helping U of D Jesuit secure the state title, Eboigbodin has played a role in helping the program to an extraordinary run of success. The Cubs have claimed three consecutive Catholic division crowns, three Catholic tournament championships, three District titles and three regional championships since he joined the program. The team also reached the MHSAA Class A semifinals in 2014 and 2015 before making it to the top in 2016.

Eboigbodin is a two-time All-Catholic Team selection and a member of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) Class A All-State Team.

“Greg may not have grown up playing basketball, but he has developed a tremendous understanding of the game in a short period of time,” head coach Steve McClain said. “He’s got a great background in soccer and he’s a fantastic athlete. Greg can get up and down the floor in a hurry, and he uses his size and strength to his advantage, particularly on the defensive end. We’re thrilled to welcome him to UIC.”

Eboigbodin plans to study international business and economics at UIC.