Events to examine the future of African American studies

The University of Illinois at Chicago department of African American studies will present two events as part of the Grace Holt Memorial Celebration, an annual speaker series commemorating the professor who founded UIC’s black studies program (which later became the department of African American studies).

WHEN/WHERE:

March 6

Noon – UIC African American Cultural Center, Addams Hall, 2nd floor, 830 S. Halsted St.

4:30 p.m. – Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, Residents’ Dining Hall, 800 S. Halsted St.

DETAILS:

The Grace Holt Memorial Celebration will include the following presentations:

Legacy Luncheon with Greg Gaither, founder of the Illinois African American Juvenile Justice Center, and Nakisha Hobbs, principal and co-founder of Village Leadership Academy. The 2017 Grace Holt student awards will be presented at this event. UIC African American Cultural Center, Addams Hall, 2nd floor, 830 S. Halsted St.

“The Future of African American Studies.” Roundtable discussion of African American scholars featuring Christopher Cameron, associate professor of history at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and president and founder of the African American Intellectual Historical Society; Aisha Finch, associate professor of gender studies and African American studies at UCLA; and Sherie Randolph, associate professor of history at the Georgia Institute of Technology and the founder of the Black Feminist Think Tank. Roderick Ferguson, UIC professor of African American and gender and women’s studies, will serve as moderator. Audience discussion and reception will follow. Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, Residents’ Dining Hall, 800 S. Halsted St.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call (312) 996-2950.