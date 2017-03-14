Experience engineering at UIC summer camp

By David Staudacher — davidst@uic.edu

Registration is open for UIC’s annual MIE Engineering Summer Camp, hosted by the department of mechanical and industrial engineering.

The summer camp is an opportunity for Chicago-area high school and middle school students to explore what they can achieve through engineering. The camp is designed to introduce students to the research laboratory environment and provide a variety of hands-on learning experiences where they can design projects to improve the environment and quality of life.

The activities include 3D printing and rapid prototyping, coding, robotics, renewable energy, product design, aerodynamics, structures and safety, and efficiency and productivity.

Students also will learn about career opportunities in engineering.

“The summer camp is a chance for students to experience life as a student on a Chicago college campus, while discovering the creative aspects of engineering,” said Yeow Siow, clinical assistant professor in mechanical and industrial engineering.

“We are looking for kids who are inquisitive and curious about the world around them, and want to try new things, meet new people, and use their heads and hands to solve problems.”

The non-residential camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning July 10.