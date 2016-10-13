Experts to discuss gender, partisanship in election coverage

The University of Illinois at Chicago department of political science will present “Hillary, Trump and the Press: Gender and the 2016 U.S. Election,” a panel discussion examining issues of gender bias and partisanship in media coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign.

WHEN:

Oct. 25

3:15 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Institute for the Humanities

Stevenson Hall, lower level

701 S. Morgan St.

DETAILS:

Has different and, possibly, more critical coverage of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in comparison to male political candidates affected Americans’ response to her candidacy?

Is there an inherent gender bias in media coverage that is intensified by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rhetoric that emphasizes his disapproval of “political correctness” and encourages expressions of hostility towards women?

Have reporters been more critical of Clinton in an effort to balance out their own ideological and partisan bias, which may tilt left politically?

Three experts, Lali Abril Puig, UIC assistant professor of communication, Laurel Harbridge Yong, associate professor of political science at Northwestern University, and Monica Schneider, associate professor of political science at Miami University (Ohio), will discuss these questions being debated by media critics and academics using research in political science, communication and psychology.

The discussion will be moderated by Alexandra Filindra, UIC assistant professor of political science. An audience Q&A will follow.

Admission is free. For more information, email aleka@uic.edu or call (312) 996-1234.