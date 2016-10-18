Farooq’s coffee adventures

Bow Truss Coffee Roasters

900 W. Van Buren St.

Bow Truss is a really nice, cozy coffeeshop just across the street from UIC’s Art and Design Hall. This is a prime location for students because it’s literally a two-minute walk from University Hall.

Bow Truss is widely regarded as one of the better coffee roasters in the city. You’re not gonna find fancy syrups or weird combination drinks here; rather, just classic coffees, lattes, espressos, and other standard drinks. In the fall, they’ve got some killer hot apple cider as well. Also, if you’re a doughnut fan you’re in luck: They offer doughnuts freshly delivered from Do-Rite Donuts.

In terms of aesthetics, I really like its simplicity. They’ve got thick wooden tables, bar seating at the windows, and this one table that’s made out of an old Pac-Man game (pretty dope, not gonna lie). If you’re looking for a study spot, this place has a decent amount of outlets, and they offer a printer, and free wifi.

This is basically my go-to coffeeshop. It’s across the street from campus, the coffee sets the standard for Chicagoland coffeeshops, the doughnuts are amazing, and the atmosphere is nice and calming. Whether you’re catching up with someone or need a place to study, Bow Truss is the place to be. If you’re new to the Chicago coffee scene, you’ll be starting off with a bang. #farooqscoffeeadventures