Flames advance in postseason

UIC picked up the program’s second postseason win Thursday night by defeating the Stony Brook Seawolves, 71-69, at the UIC Pavilion in the first round of the 2017 College Basketball Invitational, presented by FIVE FOUR.

The Flames (16-18) led by three at the half and extended their advantage to as many as 19 points in the second half. Stony Brook (18-14) mounted a furious comeback and pulled to within one possession on multiple occasions in the final minute, but UIC hung on for its first triumph in the CBI.

Dominique Matthews scored a game-high 21 points with a career-high six 3-pointers. Clint Robinson tallied 11 to go along with six rebounds off the bench, while Tarkus Ferguson flirted with a triple-double as he registered eight points, seven rebounds and a game-high 10 assists.

With the win, the Flames advance to the quarterfinals, where they host George Washington (20-14) at the Pavilion at 7 p.m. Monday. To purchase tickets, call 312-413-8421.