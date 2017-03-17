Advanced Search
  |  

Categories:  Flames Athletics

Flames advance in postseason


March 17, 2017

during the second half of UIC vs Stony Brook in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational at the Pavilion on Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Chicago. The Flames defeated the Seawolves 71-69. Photo by John Konstantaras for UIC Athletics | http://JohnKonPhoto.com

The Flames defeated the Seawolves, 71-69, in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational. Photo: John Konstantaras

UIC picked up the program’s second postseason win Thursday night by defeating the Stony Brook Seawolves, 71-69, at the UIC Pavilion in the first round of the 2017 College Basketball Invitational, presented by FIVE FOUR.

The Flames (16-18) led by three at the half and extended their advantage to as many as 19 points in the second half. Stony Brook (18-14) mounted a furious comeback and pulled to within one possession on multiple occasions in the final minute, but UIC hung on for its first triumph in the CBI.

Dominique Matthews scored a game-high 21 points with a career-high six 3-pointers. Clint Robinson tallied 11 to go along with six rebounds off the bench, while Tarkus Ferguson flirted with a triple-double as he registered eight points, seven rebounds and a game-high 10 assists.

With the win, the Flames advance to the quarterfinals, where they host George Washington (20-14) at the Pavilion at 7 p.m. Monday. To purchase tickets, call 312-413-8421.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois