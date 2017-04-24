Flames celebrate academic achievements

The UIC athletics department celebrated more than 120 student-athletes at its annual Academic Awards banquet.

Students were recognized for their academic achievements over the past three semesters. More than $13,000 in scholarships were also awarded to the student-athletes.

Seven student-athletes achieved perfect 4.0 GPAs over the last three semesters. Provost Susan Poser announced and recognized the students: Alex Bashqawi, cross country, mechanical engineering major; Claire Haggerty, swimming, psychology major; Riley Mahoney, gymnastics, finance major; Zach Sczesniak, cross country, electrical engineering major; Savannah Soppet, softball, kinesiology major; Jasmine Willis, softball, kinesiology major; and Kevin Ziegenhorn, cross country, accounting/information and decision sciences major.

Scholarship winners included Brittany Byrd (basketball), Max Todd (soccer), Terri Bender (basketball), Bekah Allen (soccer), Sasha Simon (soccer), Nikki Woodruff (gymnastics), Mitch Schulewitz (baseball), Daniela Cabrera (swimming) and Gonzalo Romo (soccer).