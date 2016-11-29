Flames excel in NCAA graduation report

UIC’s Graduation Success Rate was above 80 percent for the 12th consecutive year, according to NCAA Graduation Success Rate and Federal Graduation Rate reports on student athletes who were enrolled during the period of 2006 to 2009.

UIC’s overall graduation rate of 82 percent tied for fourth among schools in the Horizon League.

Women’s gymnastics and volleyball earned a 100 percent rate, while baseball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s basketball, women’s cross country/track and field, women’s gymnastics, softball and volleyball graduated above the national average.

Compared to the data released in 2015, the Flames had five programs improve their percentage: men’s basketball, men’s cross country/track and field, men’s swimming and diving, softball and women’s tennis.

The Graduation Success Rate has been used by the NCAA as an academic assessment tool. Universities are not penalized for outgoing transfer students who leave in good academic standing. Incoming transfer students and midyear enrollees are included in the calculation.