Finals are coming, and Flames Finish Strong events aim to keep the minds and bodies of students healthy, happy and focused.

Starting this week, activities and study spaces will help students end the semester on a high note.

Relaxation events include writing notes of encouragement for others, coloring, receiving massages, participating in candlelight yoga, popping bubble wrap and lounging in calming spaces.

All events are sponsored by the Student Activities Board, Center for Student Involvement, Student Leadership Development and Volunteer Services, Daley Library, Campus Recreation, Wellness Center and Commuter Student Resource Center.

“I think [Flames Finish Strong] is a great idea,” said Esmeralda Robledo, a sophomore who works at the Wellness Center, which will host a Chill Lounge through Dec. 7. “It’s a great way for students to just close out electronics, stressors or negative things that may be affecting them.”

Study spaces — including the second floor of Student Center East, Commuter Student Resource Center, Mathematical Sciences Learning Center and the Latino Cultural Center — also offer places where students can stop by and focus, overnight or during extended hours.

Commuters in need of a more private, quiet place to study and sleep can, for the first time, rent a room with Campus Housing for $36 a night.

Events offer free food, too. Students can grab a cup of coffee or tea to stay awake, have a cookie in between study breaks or, if study sessions run late, score a midnight breakfast; all students with a valid i-card can participate.

The events, activities and spaces “give you opportunities to take productive study breaks that are beneficial to your health, and it helps you realize that you’re supported and part of a bigger community that cares about you,” said Elizabeth Huss, a member of the Student Activities Board and a junior in accounting. Use #FlamesFinishStrong to spread the positive spirit.

Students facing personal difficulties or stress can reach out to UIC’s network of care for students on campus offered by the Counseling Center, In-Touch Hotline and the U and I Care program.

Flames Finish Strong events

Dec. 5

Notes of Encouragement Campaign

Write and post a note of encouragement for students.

10 a.m.-noon

Student Center East, West Concourse

Dec. 5–6

Relaxation Station

Play with Play-Doh or color to de-stress. Free coffee and snacks available to students.

5-9 p.m.

UIC Daley Library

Dec. 5–7

Midnight Breakfast

Free to all students with a valid i-card.

10 p.m.-midnight

Student Center East, East Café

Dec. 5–7

Massages

6-10 p.m.

Student Center East, Pier Room

Dec. 6

Cookie Giveaway

Noon-2 p.m.

Student Center East, West Concourse

Dec. 6–9

Candlelight Yoga

Free yoga for students with memberships to student recreation facilities.

Sport and Fitness Center (828 S. Wolcott Ave.): 6-7 p.m. Dec. 6; 5-6 p.m. Dec. 9.

Student Recreation Facility (737 S. Halsted St.): 1-2 p.m. Dec. 6; 6-7 p.m. Dec. 7; 1-2 p.m. and 6:15-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

Dec. 5–7

Bubble Wrap Popping

Pop the stress away.

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Student Center East, Montgomery Ward Lounge

Through Dec. 7

Keep Calm & Color and Chill Lounge

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Student Center East, Wellness Center

Places to study

Dec. 4–9

Room UIC

Rent a single room with Campus Housing to sleep or study.

$36 a night charged to student account

Dec. 5–7

SCE 24/3

Open overnight for students to study

Student Center East, second floor

Dec. 5–7

Latino Cultural Center

Extended hours and relaxation activities.

9 a.m.- 9 p.m., regular office hours after Dec. 7

Lecture Center B2

Dec. 5–9

Commuter Student Resource Center

Free coffee and study space.

7:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Student Center East, second floor

Through Dec. 9

Mathematical Sciences Learning Center

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tutoring and study space

Campus resources

Counseling Center

(312) 996-3490

In-Touch Hotline

(312) 996-5535

6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday-Friday

U and I Care

Dean of Students (312) 996-4957

UIC Police (312) 555-5555