Flames head to CBI semifinals

UIC got 23 points from Tai Odiase and a career-high 12 assists from Tarkus Ferguson in an 80-71 victory Monday over George Washington in the quarterfinal round of the CBI presented by FIVE FOUR at the UIC Pavilion.

The Flames led by as many as 17 points, but the battle-tested Colonials closed the gap to two points in the final two minutes. UIC made six of eight free throws down the stretch to advance to the CBI semifinals against Coastal Carolina.

The Flames (17-18) placed five scorers in double figures. Ferguson tied his career high with 10 rebounds and set a new career standard with 12 assists. The Flames assisted on a season high 24 of their 29 field goals and won the rebounding battle 45-31.

UIC will continue its postseason run with a CBI semifinal game Wednesday at Coastal Carolina. The tournament is re-seeded following the quarterfinal round.

The Chanticleers (18-17) downed Loyola (Md.) 72-63 in the quarterfinals and defeated Hampton, 83-67, in the opening round. Wednesday’s match is the first meeting between UIC and Coastal Carolina.