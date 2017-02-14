Flames hold off Bradley for 4-3 win

After claiming the doubles point, the women’s tennis team (3-2) captured three singles wins for a 4-3 victory over Bradley (2-3) Sunday at XS Tennis.

The Flames swept doubles while using a combination of new pairings this season. Melika LeBlanc and Rachel Le Comber quickly took a 6-2 win at No. 1. The point was clinched at No. 3 as Miranda Rodriguez Diaz de Leon and Stefana Vasic had their match extended but hung on for the 7-5 win. The final match at No. 2 featuring Oana Manole and Georgie Sanders went to the tiebreaker before they claimed the 7-5 (4) victory.

In singles, two matches went to three sets, two featured tiebreakers and the final two went in straight sets.The first match belonged to Bianca Zuzu at No. 4 as she easily outlasted Alexa Brandt, 6-3, 6-4. LeBlanc came away with the tiebreaker in her first set to take down Natalia Barbery, 7-6 (2), 6-2, at No. 3.

With UIC just one point away from a victory, the Braves took the next three matches. Rodriguez Diaz de Leon came up short at No. 5 against Aimee Manfredo, 6-1, 6-4, while Le Comber won the first set before falling in the remaining two to Malini Wijesinghe, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2, at No. 6. Manole did not have it easy at No. 1 against Ariel Dechter as she dropped a 7-5, 7-6 (3) decision.

Positioned in a 3-3 tie, Sanders battled back after falling in her second set at No. 2 to capture a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Alejandra De Lasa.

The Flames will be back at XS Tennis Saturday, hosting Illinois State at 5 p.m.